Barbara Haddle

April 27, 1944 - December 25, 2021

HEBRON - Barbara Haddle, age 77, of Hebron, IN, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Edward; mother, Dorothy; and her younger brother, Edward Jr.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Blair; two sons: Blair Jr. (Elizabeth) and Jerry; granddaughters: Victoria (Chad) Jenkins and Stephanie (Manuel) Rodriguez; five great-grandsons: Henry, Sebastian, Edward, Leo and Cameron.

Barbara was born on April 27, 1944 in Scranton, PA to Edward and Dorothy (nee James) Muncie. In 1962, she married Blair Haddle and together they raised two sons: Blair Jr. and Jerry. Barbara and Blair became small business owners when they opened their own machine shop; first was Haddle Machine and then Eagle Creek Machining.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1515 W. 93rd Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Followed by a private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

