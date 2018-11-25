EATON, IN - Barbara Hanaway (nee Adank), age 72, of Eaton, IN passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. Barbara is survived by her son, Brian (April) Hanaway of Eaton, IN; grandchildren: Sierra and DaKota (Katie Sheets) Hanaway; brother, Jerry (Ellen) Adank; brother-in-law, Jerry Hanaway; and great-granddaughter, Meghan Hanaway.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents: Wilber and Cleo Adank; and step-mother, Lois Adank.
Barbara was a member of Wanatah Christian Church, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and Wanatah Historical Society. She was a Former Clerk at the Wanatah Public Library and worked as a florist locally. Barbara was an avid doll collector, doll maker and seamstress.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's honor to the First Responders of Wanatah.
