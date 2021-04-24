Barbara Haralovich

 Skip to main content
May 28, 1952 — April 21, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Barbara was born May 28, 1952, in East Chicago, IN, and grew up in Highland, IN. In the loving company of family and friends, she passed away peacefully on April 21, 2021, in Bloomington, IN.

Barbara was the devoted and affectionate daughter of Zon and Vera Haralovich, and the polka-loving sister of Mary Beth (Port Townsend, WA), Peter (Bloomington, IN), George (Nordland, WA) and Zon (Valparaiso, IN).

She is beloved by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew, who enjoyed her whole-body laugh and quick puns. With her longtime neighbors in Highland, IN, Barbara relished long, relaxing backyard chats.

Ever-helpful when called, Barbara was a jovial, true-blue friend. She was inquisitive, self-taught, and earned degrees from Indiana University in public and environmental affairs, and in medical coding.

She enjoyed long careers in computers (IBM), food distribution (Our Lady of Grace Church Homeless Ministry and Jewel Food Store), and health care (Northwestern Dental School, Franciscan Health). She was a brightener of her co-workers' days.

A passionate and dedicated mentor, Barbara uplifted those in need in her communities. A selfless caregiver, she was responsive to the needs of others.

Barbara was a joyful ray of sunshine in each of our lives. We will be honored to share her light with others.

