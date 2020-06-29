SCHERERVILLE, IN - Barbara Heldt nee Swingler, age 76 of Schererville, Indiana, formerly of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry L. Heldt. Loving mother of Michael Heldt, Christopher (Donna) Heldt, and Jennifer (Jon Nelson) Zarlinga. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Sarah, Caitlin, Nicholas, Mackenzie and Madelyn. Great grandmother of Sophia, Andrew and Charlie. Dear sister of Deborah Barnard, and the late Ron Swingler. She was also preceded in death by her infant son Jeffrey, and her parents; Francis and Grace Eytcheson-Swingler. Barbara was loved by many and will be missed dearly.