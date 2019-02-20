Barbara Jean Hinkens (nee Kocher)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Barbara Jean Hinkens (nee Kocher), 84, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Donna (Richard) Sodders; brothers: Del (Janice) Kocher, Wes (Pat) Kocher; step-children: Lorraine (Jim) Helferich, Jeffery (Diane) Hinkens, Linda Bulduk, Joette (Ron) Smigiel, Michael (Kathy) Hinkens; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Marge Kocher, Pat Kocher and brother-in-law Red Gray.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Beulah Kocher; husband, "Bud" (Arnold) Hinkens; son, Dan Crane; brothers: John Kocher, Don Kocher; sister, Sundae Gray.Barbara worked as a waitress at Lauers Restaurant in Calumet City for 30 years. She loved boating with her husband Bud, and was also an avid gardener and decorator. Barbara was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Reverend Michelle Knight officiating. www.kishfuneralhome.net