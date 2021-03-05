Barbara Hoffman (nee Danko)

LANSING, IL — Barbara Hoffman Kunow (nee Danko), passed away at her home on Friday February 26, 2021, after a yearlong battle with health issues. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Danko, and father, Andy Danko. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Paul, and sons, Douglas Kunow, of Arizona, and Jason Kunow, of Lansing, IL; grandson, Troy Kunow, of Missouri; sister, Susan (Nick) Contri, of Highland, IN; nieces, nephew and former husband, Art Kunow, of Valparaiso, IN.

Barbara's entire career was with payroll administration. She began with managing the payroll process for outside contractors in the steel mills and prior to her retirement, she worked for several years at Bulkmatic Transport. She prided herself on her accuracy.

Barbara and Paul married in 1989 and during their 32 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling around the United States and many trips to the Caribbean islands. Snorkeling in Cancun and dancing on the bar in Aruba. Their home was full of many of her pictures of their travels.

Special recognition to her son, Jay, for taking care of her and Paul these last 10 months, also to the many friends who reached out to her during these months with appreciation to her two closest friends, Arlene Kozubal and Linda Foster.