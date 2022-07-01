 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Holt (nee Kenes)

SCHERERVILLE - Barbara Holt (nee Kenes), age 95, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Barbara is survived by her nieces: Patricia Lewis, Charmaine (Preston) Jones, and Michelle (Richard) Wollert; nephews: Frank (Robin) Wiergacz and Andrew Sacek; great-nieces: Kimberly (Paul) Kelley and Holly Lonigro; great-nephews: Patrick Lewis, Joshua (Cecelia) Jones, John Wiergacz, and Jason and Zachary Wollert; great-great-nieces and nephews: Julie Nash, Abigail and Ryan Kelley, Kash and Dexter Lonigro, and Lexi and Lyla Jones; as well as several other nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Courtney Holt; infant son, Richard Holt; parents: John and Martha Kenes; sisters: Ann Sacek, Mary Flahan and Julia Wiergacz; and nephew, John Sacek.

Barbara enjoyed spending time in her yard tending to her garden. She enjoyed going to Bakers Square for "Free Pie Wednesday." She will be deeply missed.

Services private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

