WOODBRIDGE, IL — Barbara Hulsey 73, of Woodbridge, IL passed away August 29, 2021. She is survived by her siblings: James (Coleen) Hulsey, Robert Hulsey, Susan (Douglas) Sullivan, Donald (Monique Larsen) Hulsey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George "Budd" and Jean; siblings: William, Richard, Mary and nephew, Donald Joseph.

Barbara worked her entire career with Standard, Amoco then BP, was the first and last person you would speak to within research department for employment, and was integral in the merging of Amoco and BP. Barb was also the first of the Hulsey girls to be crowned Lake Co. Fair Queen. Barb continued with her 4H skills by spending time crafting, and she enjoyed selling her creations with her parents and sister Mary first at Oktoberfest and then for many years at the Hulsey Family Farm craft sale north of town.