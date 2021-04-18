CROWN POINT, IN - Barbara J. Jimenez, of Crown Point (formerly Merrillville), passed away peacefully April 13, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her loving children: Catherine (Ted) Vega, Raymond Jimenez and Nicholas Jimenez; cherished grandchildren: Michael and Robert Vega, and Brandon, Eric and Sean (Caitie) Jimenez; treasured great grandchildren: Mayson, Hailie and Bobby Jimenez; sisters: Rosemary Segura and Beverly (John) Agnos; brother-in-law, Dave Hill; sister-in-law, Judy Kish; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Kish and Rose (Russell) Dillman; beloved husband, Rudolph; sisters: Pauline and John Lach, and Judy Hill; brother, Andrew Kish; and brother-in-law, Manuel Segura.

Barbara was a long-time member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Church, as well as Holy Spirit. She will forever be remembered for her kindness and bubbly personality, especially while at work at K-Mart in Merrillville. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whom she loved so very much.

Visitation Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E 109th Ave., Crown Point. Use of masks and social distancing recommended for all services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society or Indianaprevention.org. For more information, visit www.mycalumetpark.com.