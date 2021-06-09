Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt)

LANSING — Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt), 78, of Lansing, IL, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Luella (late Marvin) Witt; nephew, Dale Witt; niece, Lynnette (Scott) Yonkman; and nephew, Kent Witt. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Klein, and parents, Peter (Art) and Anna (nee Tyssen) Witt.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Dr. Benjamin Kappers officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Bible League or Elim Christian Services.