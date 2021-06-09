 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt)

Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt)

Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt)

LANSING — Barbara J. Klein (nee Witt), 78, of Lansing, IL, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Luella (late Marvin) Witt; nephew, Dale Witt; niece, Lynnette (Scott) Yonkman; and nephew, Kent Witt. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Klein, and parents, Peter (Art) and Anna (nee Tyssen) Witt.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Dr. Benjamin Kappers officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery in Oak Lawn, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Bible League or Elim Christian Services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts