Barbara J. Knighton (nee Spurr)

May 8, 1956 — Sept. 10, 2021

HEBRON, IN —- Barbara J. Knighton (nee Spurr), age 65, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Barbara is survived by her five siblings: Diana (Alan) Strickland, Karen (Paul) Yankauskas, James (Susan) Spurr, Jennifer (Anthony) McKenzie, Rachel (Larry) Thornton; and special aunts: Doris (Frank) Alexander and Aunt Betty (Norm) Spurr.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Knighton; parents: James G. and Edna Spurr; and brothers: Kevin Spurr, David Spurr.

Barbara was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church. Barb will be remembered for her laughter and love for her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Helen Catholic Church in Hebron, IN, on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM till the time of service.

Visit Barbara's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.