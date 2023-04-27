HAMMOND, IN - Barbara J. Kruczek (nee Mateja) 96 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Kruczek who passed away April 9, 1998; loving mother of Mark, Joseph, Laura (Ed) Maryianowski and Marie; cherished grandmother of Joseph; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear friend, Ann Shelton. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, George, John and Joseph Mateja and five sisters, Irene Mateja, Anne Salley, Sophie Mayernik, Theresa Hartig and Mary Companik.

Visitation on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Barbara Kruczek was born on December 25, 1926 to George and Johanna Mateja. A lifelong resident of Hammond, she was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1945. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Br. 81 and was a retiree of the Hammond-Whiting Care Center with a service of 16 years. Devoted to her family, Barbara will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.