CHICAGO, IL - Barbara J. Martin, age 75 of Chicago, passed away November 3, 2020. She graduated from Bishop Noll, Class of '62, and worked as a teacher at Horace Mann and Clemente high schools where she was a beloved coach and mentor to several football and softball teams.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Martin; sister, Dolores (late Ron) Tonetski. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Susan) Martin; six nieces, one nephew, several great and great-great nieces and nephews and beloved cousins.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. www.burnsfuneral.com