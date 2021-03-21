 Skip to main content
Barbara J. Musgrave

Dec. 9, 1937 - Mar. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Barbara J. Musgrave, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on March 14, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Patricia (George) Davis, William (Sylvia) Musgrave and Charles Musgrave; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Samantha, Robert, Jonathan and Christopher; great grandchildren: Briana, Emberly and Isaac. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert.

Funeral service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.

