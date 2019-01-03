DeMOTTE, IN - Barbara J. Olejnik, 83, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at the VNA Hospice Facility in Valparaiso. Barbara was born on April 15, 1935, in Muskogee, OK to the late William Haworth and Clara Jagels Haworth. Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Warsaw High School, in Warsaw, IL, and a Registered Nurse for the Lake County Health Department. She was involved with the DeMotte Circle of Giving and a Friend of the DeMotte Library. She was a long-time volunteer at the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte. Barbara was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and a member of Ladies Sodality. She loved knitting and traveled the world with her husband, Richard, and loved doting on her granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, and siblings, William Haworth, Betty Ann Meeker, and Robert Haworth.
She is survived by her loving children Jeff (Jennifer) Olejnik, Jennifer (Vince) Gray, and grandchildren Rylie Gray and Nova Olejnik. She is also so thankful for the recent care provided by Lisa Brown, and the many years of devoted love and care from Pat Kopanda, Peggy and Pat McGuire, Bill and Karen Haworth, and Janis and Steve Freel.
Friends may call on Friday January 4, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church 334-15th Street DeMotte, IN 46310. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday January 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, burial will follow in the Cemetery of the Resurrection in DeMotte. In lieu of flowers memorials for Barbara may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101; VNA Hospice Center, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383; or the Share Foundation, 6357 North 300 East, LaPorte, IN 46350. Barbara will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. www.frazierfuneralhome.net