MERRILLVILLE, IN - Barbara Rowan, age 82, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Rowan and parents: William and Mary Kapsch. She is survived by her son, Danny Rowan of Pueblo, CO; sister, Marilyn M. Tomondi of Merrillville, IN and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation at St. Stephen's from 9:15 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. For information please call 219-980-1141.