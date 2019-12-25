In Loving Memory Of Barbara J. Spudic On Her 14th Christmas In Heaven
If there was one present we could ask for on Christmas, it would be to spend it with you. Loving and missing you especially at Christmastime.
Your Loving Husband, Pooky, Sons: Greg and Cyndie, Kevin and Liz and All Five Grandkids
