Barbara J. Webb
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOTHER, BARBARA J. WEBB ON HER FIRST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Dearest Mother, As I celebrate your first birthday away from me, please know that there is not a day that passes that I do not miss your love your care and your voice. My heart will remain broken until we meet again, Kathleen