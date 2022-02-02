July 20, 1934 - January 28, 2022

CARMEL, IN - Barbara Jane Johnson, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022. She had lived at The Stratford in Carmel, Indiana since 2018 having moved from Valparaiso to be closer to family.

She was born July 20, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois.

Barbara attended Valparaiso University and earned a degree in Secondary Education in 1956. Shortly after graduation, Barbara married her college sweetheart, Donald E. Johnson. They tied the knot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 28, 1956. Barb and Don settled in Highland, Indiana where they raised their two sons. Once the boys were school age, Barbara returned to school herself and completed her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Purdue University Calumet. Barbara enjoyed 23 years of teaching children in the fifth grade at Franklin Elementary in Griffith, Indiana.

In 1990, Barb and Don moved back to their university town to enjoy retirement. Barbara was very active and religiously walk two to three miles daily both inside and outside the Valparaiso campus. Barbara was an active member of Tri Kappa. Barbara had a real talent for scrapbooking and thought that perusing a scrapbook store was "more fun". She also enjoyed traveling and reading. Christmas was Barb's favorite holiday and she loved to bake during the holiday. Her nut tarts were something special.

Barbara's parents were Tom and Elinore (Wilson) Edwardson, who preceded her in death. Her husband of sixty-five years, Don, survives. Also surviving are their two children: Gregory (Jennifer) Johnson of Zionsville, Indiana and Doug (Cindy) Johnson of Naperville, Illinois; and five grandchildren: Adam, and Morgan Johnson, Katie (Ryan) Smith, Carly (Andrew) Herrnreiter and Julie Johnson.

A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso. Visitation and viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time-of-service Friday at the cemetery chapel. Burial will take place following the service at the cemetery. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Donor's Choice.