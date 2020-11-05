BLOOMINGTON, MN - Barbara Jane Miller (nee Brudi) died Oct. 26, 2020 in Bloomington, MN at age 92, after a long and fruitful life. She overcame many health issues throughout her life and proved her tenacity to all who came to know her.

She was born October 14, 1928 in Lafayette, IN to Esther (Moeller) and Jesse Brudi. After graduating from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1946, she attended nursing school at Fort Wayne (IN) Lutheran Hospital to become a registered nurse in 1948.

Barbara married Martin A. Miller on September 11, 1949 and became a US Marine Corps wife. Over the next decade she moved at the whim of the Department of Defense, living in CA, NC, and MI. Upon Martin's retirement from the Marine Corps in 1962, they settled in Valparaiso, IN where they resided for many years, except for a two year period living in Fayetteville, AR.

Barbara worked as a nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital's newborn nursery for many years, becoming the head nurse of one of Indiana's first neonatal intensive care units. She was a devout Lutheran and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, where she sang in the choir, and later of Heritage Lutheran Church. She retired from nursing in 1995. After Martin's passing in 2012, Barbara moved to the Minneapolis, MN area where she resided until her death.