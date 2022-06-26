Barbara Jean Aungst

May 3, 1933 - June 23, 2022

ZIONSVILLE, IN - Barbara Jean Aungst, 89, of Zionsville and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on June 23, 2022. She was born May 3, 1933, in Fort Wayne, IN to Fred and Beulah Bornkamp. Barbara graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette in 1955, and began her career as a home economics teacher in Valparaiso. For over 24 years, she continued her passion for teaching, making a difference and impacting countless lives through her steadfast dedication to teaching the skills necessary, for those students to successfully acquire their GED through Portage Adult Education.

She was committed to serving her community through Delta Kappa Gamma, Tri-Kappa, President of the Library Board, volunteering at the Church resale shop, and serving on many different community organization boards. Barbara was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso for over 50 years, serving as an elder and deacon.

Barbara enjoyed playing bridge with her longstanding bridge group, sewing, taking pictures, shopping for items that represented her love for lighthouses, cardinals, covered bridges, and butterflies, as well as her love for enjoying beautiful sunsets, at Indiana Dunes State Park. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family, missed and remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandma, who will be dearly missed.

On August 20, 1955, Barbara married Ronald V. Aungst who preceded her in death; along with her sister, Colleen Speath; and parents, Fred and Beaulah Bornkamp. She is survived by her daughter, Leanne (Paul) Grant; son, Steve (Wendy) Aungst; grandchildren: Molly (Brandon) Miller, Emily Aungst, and Trace Aungst; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Aungst.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 9:30–10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso, 3401 N Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383, with a Funeral Service beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, or First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.