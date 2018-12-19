Barbara Jean Collins (nee Whitfield)

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara Jean Collins age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 17, 2018 in Findlay, OH. Barb is survived by her children: Cathy (Michael) Couchot, Neil (Chris) Collins and Mark Collins all of Findlay, OH; grandchildren: Michael Collins, Patrick (Faith) Kelleher, Ryan Collins, Matthew Couchot, Kevin Couchot, Mackenzie Collins, Chris (Lori) Couchot and Jennifer (James) Wisilosky; great grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin, Trevor and Alexis Couchot, Patrick Wiley Kelleher, Abbie and Delaney Chewning; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Pepperdine; second husband and father of her children, Neil Collins; parents, Frank and Chloe Whitfield; four sisters and four brothers.
Barb dedicated her life to her family and loved and enjoyed spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and watching the Cubs and Bears with her husband Neil. Barb was known for her generosity, often displayed through cooking and baking for family and friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018, 10:30 AM directly at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave Highland, IN with Rev. Edward J. Moszur officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Online condolences may be left at