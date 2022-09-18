Barbara Jean Covey (nee LaHue)

July 14, 1931 – Sep. 8, 2022

HARRODSBURG, KY - Barbara Jean Covey, 91, of Harrodsburg, KY formerly of Valparaiso, IN widow of Dr. Thomas J. Covey and the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Mary Frances (Headington) LaHue passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022.

Born July 14, 1931 in the Bronx, NY, Barbara graduated from Lake Bluff, IL High School and Butler University with a degree in music, after attending DePauw University for three years. She was an accomplished pianist, ballroom dancer, designer, gourmet chef, and nurse, and appreciated beauty in many forms - music, literature, the arts, fashion, trees, flowers, her garden, and all of nature. She loved her family, dogs, birds, Indiana, and the word of God.

Barbara is survived by a son Gregory Covey and daughter-in-law Lori Hartmann of Danville; five grandchildren and a great-grandson. Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Richard; a sister Judith; and daughters: Jennifer and Lorene.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Ogden Dunes Community Church in Northwest Indiana. Donations may be made to the National Audubon Society or to Heritage Hospice of Danville, KY.