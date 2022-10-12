July 17, 1938 - Oct. 9, 2022

MUNSTER, IN/BRADENTON, FL - Barbara Jean Foreit (nee Puchalski) of Munster, IN and Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully at home with loved ones around her on October 9, 2022.

Born July 17, 1938 in South Chicago, IL to Alexander and Genevieve (nee Serafin) Puchalski. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dr. Claude E. Foreit; as well as her brother Robert (Susan) Puchalski. Loving mother to: Dr. Claude A. Foreit, Dr. Michael Foreit, Dr. David (Emily) Foreit, Mark (Jennifer) Foreit, Christopher Foreit, and Barbara A Foreit. Proud grandmother to: Vaughn, Logan, Jay Axel, Emri, Madeline, Benjamin, Joshua, Anne, Samuel, Katherine, Jack, and Truman. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother Richard Puchalski.

Barbara grew up in South Chicago "Bush". A graduate of Fashion Design at the Art Institute of Chicago, she was the always the epitome of style and elegance. Former District Vice President of the Advocates to the Indiana Osteopathic Association and former Service League of Northwest Indiana member. She was a devoted animal lover and shopper that found great happiness in giving special gifts to her loved ones.

Barbara's greatest pride and joy was her family. Her love and constant support had a direct and everlasting influence on the lives of her children and grandchildren and the close relationship they maintain with each other and their friends. She relished in family dinners and travel with her husband and family, creating beautiful memories for all that will last lifetimes. She exuded joy, kindness, generosity, and love; we, and anyone who met her, loved her. Her beautiful smile and warm hugs gave comfort and she had a way of making anything better.

A Memorial Visitation for Barbara will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Humane Indiana https://humaneindiana.org/donate

