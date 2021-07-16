Barbara Jean Griffin

CROWN POINT, IN — Barbara Jean Griffin, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Hometown, Ill passed away on July 11, 2021. Barbara was preceded in death by: her parents James Gallagher, and Katherine Gallagher; sister Mary Gallagher; Aunt Rita Norris. She is survived by: her husband, Jack Griffin; two daughters: Julie (Roberto) Gallardo, Kelly (Adam) Malowski; two sons: Thomas (Hannah) Noonan, James (Sarina) Noonan; Brother-in-law Ed (Diane) Bowers, Jerry Griffin; 16 loving grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister Pat Diviny; brother James Gallagher. Many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a kind, loving, joyful, person who was loved by everyone. Barbara enjoyed traveling to Vegas with her husband, spending time with family & friends. She will be forever missed and loved.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN. The funeral will take place Monday, July 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.at Burns (Crown Point). Interment Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com