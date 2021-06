WHITING, IN - Barbara Jean Hernandez, age 85 of Whiting, IN passed away on June 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband Gregory of 64 years; daughters: Paula Hernandez, Linda Sabo, Laura (George) Csonka; grandchildren: Melisssa (Jason) Pearland, Carla (Justin) Heath, Kevin Schroeder, Kyle Schroeder.