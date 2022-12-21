Jan. 5, 1932 - Dec. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara Jean Kraker, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

She was born January 5, 1932 in Alton, IL, to Thomas and Hazel (Higgins) Dew. Barbara worked for 14 years in the office at McGill Manufacturing, was a library assistant for the Porter County Library Book Mobile, and enjoyed painting and traveling. On April 22, 1978, in Valparaiso, Barbara married Robert H. Kraker who preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by her daughters: Julia Morrison and Elizabeth (Ken) Puglisi; step-children: Paul (Barbara) Kraker, Diane (Larry) Rowe, John (Paula) Kraker, and Debbie Payne; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Hilarie Bentcover; and sisters: Louise Silhavy and Marian Trulock.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.