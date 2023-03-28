Nov. 2, 1929 - Mar. 26, 2023

HOBART, IN - Barbara Jean Martin was born on November 2, 1929 in Edgar County, Illinois. She grew up in Gary and graduated from Horace Mann High School. She attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in New Jersey and eventually continued it at Emerson Elementary School in Gary. She took a leave from teaching to raise her family and returned to Edgar L. Miller Elementary in Merrillville, Indiana. She taught there until her retirement in 1996.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry A. and Mildred Rowland; and her two sisters, Joann Pugh and Karen Keier.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence G. Martin; her son, Kurt (Beth) Martin; daughter, Nancy (Andy) Myles; son, Tom (Alison) Martin; and eight grandchildren: Ashley Myles, Will Martin, Andrew Myles, Kate Martin, Julia Martin, Liesl Martin, Thomas Martin, and Alexander Martin.

Growing up, Barbara loved the beaches of Lake Michigan in Gary. She also enjoyed attending social functions at Horace Mann High School and remained close, lifelong friends with several classmates. She had a passion for reading and teaching children to read was one of her great joys. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, in particular her grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any area non-profit Hospice or the Alzheimers Association.

