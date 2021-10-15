 Skip to main content
Barbara Jean McKnight

June 7, 1934 — Oct. 13, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Barbara Jean McKnight, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born June 7, 1934 in Rensselaer to Austin and Gracie (Castle) Whitaker. In 1956 she married Harold McKnight who survives along with their daughters: Linda Lewis and Tammy (Brian) Pursley both of Valparaiso; siblings: Amel (Bridget) Whitaker, Carol Duncan-Feltman and Sharon (Chuck) Bilyeu; grandchildren, Katherine Lewis nd Evan Pursley, great-grandchildren: Mercedie and Alexis, and four great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tyra Saxe and siblings: Glora, Helen, Macky, Bevleen, Steve and Frank.

A visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and entombment to follow at Graceland Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.

