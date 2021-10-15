VALPARAISO, IN — Barbara Jean McKnight, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born June 7, 1934 in Rensselaer to Austin and Gracie (Castle) Whitaker. In 1956 she married Harold McKnight who survives along with their daughters: Linda Lewis and Tammy (Brian) Pursley both of Valparaiso; siblings: Amel (Bridget) Whitaker, Carol Duncan-Feltman and Sharon (Chuck) Bilyeu; grandchildren, Katherine Lewis nd Evan Pursley, great-grandchildren: Mercedie and Alexis, and four great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tyra Saxe and siblings: Glora, Helen, Macky, Bevleen, Steve and Frank.