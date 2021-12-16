Barbara Jean Montgomery-Harrison

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara Jean Montgomery- Harrison, 83, of Hammond, IN. Passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. She is survived by husband Harold Harrison; six children: Jerome Montgomery, Curtis Montgomery, Cynthia (Clarance) Hardy, Scott (Carmen) Montgomery, Eric (Ursula) Montgomery, and Kimberly (Russell) Gordon; sister La Donia Loper of East Chicago, IN; sister in-law, Marilyn Loper of Westminster, VT; nephew Cyrus (Felista) Loper of Westminster VT; niece Regina (Eric) Turner of Springfield, VT; nephew Bradford Loper of Hammond, IN; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband Nathaniel Montgomery; sons: Matthew Montgomery, Mark Montgomery, and Brian Montgomery; father, David Loper Sr.; mother, Josephine Loper; sister Carolyn Loper; brother, David Loper Jr and brother Robert Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at HINTON AND WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME located at 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave., Hobart, IN 46342. Due to current health conditions mask must be worn and social distancing is expected.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Montgomery-Harrison families during their time of loss.