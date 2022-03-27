Barbara Jean Stewart (Henning)

June 14, 1934-March 23, 2022

Barbara is survived by the love of her life, William James (Buddy) Stewart for whom she shared marriage for 66-years.

Barbara is also survived by her three children: Vicki Stewart, Brian Stewart, and James (Kelli) Stewart. Also, six grandchildren: Kelli Besse (Luke), Sara Schaffer (Zack) Candice Stewart (Brandon Potter), Trevor Stewart, Ethan Stewart, and Noelle Stewart; and nine great-grandchildren, all of which referred to her as their beloved "Mamaw." Each and every one was her pride and joy.

Barbara had seven siblings, survived by Harry (Diane) Henning and Leonard (Missy) Henning; and preceded in death by Betty, Eddie, Edna, Leona, and Billy. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extended family who cherished time with her.

Barb loved her big family. She worked at Illinois Bell Telephone Company until she took on the full time job of mother and grandmother. Those dedicated years will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege of her caretaking. Nobody could test "As Seen On TV" gadgets better than Mamaw. She was a talented crafter and cook, creating beautiful needlepoint projects and serving dishes that have become coveted recipes that will be shared for generations to come.

Mamaw loved putting effort into her garden, her flowers and tomato plants. She enjoyed traveling to their place in the woods "Up North" and boating on Bill's cabin cruiser on Lake Michigan. She made the rounds to Casino's around the country, affording her some luxuries from winnings.

Barb loved lively debate and might have partaken in harmless gossip now and then. She also might have been in "Facebook Jail" once or twice. She played dominoes, cards, and board games with family and friends. She was a loyal friend, faithful believer in peace, supporter of animals, and all-around good example for all of us.

Barb would have been delighted if those who read this news of her passing would honor her with the kindness of sharing the simple gift of love - time with those you care about. Of that, she was an expert.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated.