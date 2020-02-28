HEBRON, IN - Barbara K. Hoskins (nee Mitchell), age 75, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her son, Rob (Michelle) Hoskins; grandchildren: Barbara (Joey James) Bedford, Ryan (Aleesha) Hansen, Zachary (Sammy) Hoskins, Austin Hoskins; great-grandchildren: Jayden and Riley Bedford, Toni and Logan Hansen; brothers: John (Muriel) Mitchell and Paul Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Olen and Anna Mitchell; brothers: Butch (Donna) and Greg Mitchell; and sister, Faye Crum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara worked for US Steel Gary Works for 21 years and for Lamar Advertising for 31 years. She was a member of QVC and the Home Shopping Network and enjoyed bargain shopping. She also enjoyed taking many family photos. Most of all Barbara adored her family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

View Barbara's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.