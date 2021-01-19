Barbara K. Woodruff

Barbara earned a B.S. degree from Indiana University in 1956 and an M.S. degree from Valparaiso University in 1971. She was married for 54 wonderful years to Kenneth Woodruff, who preceded her in death in May, 2010.

Barbara started the kindergarten program at Washington Township Schools (1964-1967) and was a kindergarten and first grade teacher with Valparaiso Community Schools (1968-1993). She was active in the Valparaiso Teachers' Association and was chairman of the committee that wrote the first master contract. Barbara was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she served as Lector and former vice president of the Parish Council. She was a member of Delta Gamma, Delta Theta Tau (philanthropic) and Delta Kappa Gamma (educational). Barb was a loyal friend who made everyone feel special. In everything, she showed kindness, patience and love. Her strength and grace inspired those fortunate enough to have known her.