Oct. 28, 1934 - Jan. 14, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara K. Woodruff, died January 14, 2021, at home with her family. She was born on October 28,1934 in South Bend, IN, the only child of the late Dr. Joseph E. and Marie (nee Turk) Lennon.
Barbara earned a B.S. degree from Indiana University in 1956 and an M.S. degree from Valparaiso University in 1971. She was married for 54 wonderful years to Kenneth Woodruff, who preceded her in death in May, 2010.
Barbara started the kindergarten program at Washington Township Schools (1964-1967) and was a kindergarten and first grade teacher with Valparaiso Community Schools (1968-1993). She was active in the Valparaiso Teachers' Association and was chairman of the committee that wrote the first master contract. Barbara was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she served as Lector and former vice president of the Parish Council. She was a member of Delta Gamma, Delta Theta Tau (philanthropic) and Delta Kappa Gamma (educational). Barb was a loyal friend who made everyone feel special. In everything, she showed kindness, patience and love. Her strength and grace inspired those fortunate enough to have known her.
Barbara is survived by children, James B. (Patricia) Woodruff of San Francisco, CA, Margo (John) Oglesby and Katherine (Robert) Magnetti of Valparaiso; six grandchildren, Jay (Alexa Avila) Oglesby of Gilbert, AZ, Meghan (Brett) Benedict of Chesterton, Mark (Sara Eichmeier) Oglesby of Alexandria, VA, Mia, Michael, and Mary Ellen Magnetti of Valparaiso; two great grandchildren, Clark and Cooper Benedict.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel, "St. Paul Catholic Community". Burial of Cremains with husband Ken will be at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice or Valparaiso Community Schools.
In accordance with the Porter County Health Department, social distancing and masks are required.
