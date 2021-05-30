PORTAGE, IN - Barbara Kuzma (nee Todd) age 93 of Portage; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
She is survived by daughters Pamela Kuzma and Margaret (late Randy) Bolden; three grandsons: Mark Bolden, Scott Bolden, and Kent (Heather) Bolden; seven great-grandchildren: Ryan, Caitlin, Chase, McKenna, Cooper, Claire and Christian Bolden; brother-in-law Richard Wold; sisters-in-law Wanda Brettin, Sharon Buda and Kathy Gericke; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Edward Kuzma; parents Ralph and Margaret Todd and sister Dolores Wold.
Mrs. Kuzma was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1945, a 1949 graduate of College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN with a bachelors and then graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master's degree. She taught science at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic School for many years and supervised student teachers at I.U.N. Barb was also a former member of the Bonner Center in Portage.
Family and friends may gather at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. and she will later be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Her family wishes to thank Jean of the VNA and Gabriel Home for their compassionate and excellent care. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREAMATION SERVICE entrusted with arrangements.