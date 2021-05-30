PORTAGE, IN - Barbara Kuzma (nee Todd) age 93 of Portage; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

She is survived by daughters Pamela Kuzma and Margaret (late Randy) Bolden; three grandsons: Mark Bolden, Scott Bolden, and Kent (Heather) Bolden; seven great-grandchildren: Ryan, Caitlin, Chase, McKenna, Cooper, Claire and Christian Bolden; brother-in-law Richard Wold; sisters-in-law Wanda Brettin, Sharon Buda and Kathy Gericke; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Edward Kuzma; parents Ralph and Margaret Todd and sister Dolores Wold.

Mrs. Kuzma was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1945, a 1949 graduate of College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN with a bachelors and then graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master's degree. She taught science at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic School for many years and supervised student teachers at I.U.N. Barb was also a former member of the Bonner Center in Portage.