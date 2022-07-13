Jan. 20, 1929 - July 10, 2022

VALPARAISO - Barbara L. Benham, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born January 20, 1929, in Hebron to Clemoth and Ruby (Gesse) Garvey. Barb worked at Norman Beatty Hospital as an aide and was a short-order cook at Hannon's Frost Top for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Valparaiso and was active in the Mary Circle. Barb enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Lonnie, and playing the part of Mrs. Claus when Lonnie was Santa, visiting various schools, churches, and other organizations. Barb was also a talented cake maker. She will be remembered for her love of family and will be dearly missed.

On January 4, 1946, Barb married her best friend, Lonnie; they were happily married for 72 years until he passed in 2018. Surviving are their children: Leonard (Judy) Benham of Kouts, Byron (Vicki) Benham of Hanna, Shawn (Sue Ann) Benham of Valparaiso, Mary (Dale) Schultz of Valparaiso; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Curtis of Post Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Hazel Smith of Post Falls, ID; half-sister, Mabel; half-brother, Freddie; and many nieces; and nephews. Barb never turned friends of her children away when a meal and warm bed was needed.

She was preceded in death by three infants; adult daughter, Susan (Rodney) White; and adult son, Mike (Ann) Benham.

By Barb's wishes, there will be only a private family memorial at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the First Christian Church Food Bank. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.