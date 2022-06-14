Barbara L. Lewis (nee Summers)

She was a member of Marquette United Methodist Church and graduated from Wirt High School in 1966. After high school, she went to work at GTE, Verizon Phone Company and worked in both union and management positions. She retired from Verizon in 2007 with 40 years of service. In 1998, she was selected by the Portage Journal Press as "Woman of the Year". Barb was on the board of directors for Porter Starke Services from 1981-1984. She was on the board of directors for the Portage Township YMCA from 1982-1998. Barbara was selected as the United Way Volunteer of the Year in 1996. Barb was multiple year past president of the Portage Junior Women's Club. She loved to do community service, loved to do craft shows and loved her Himalayan cat Samantha, AKA Chunky Dunk. She will be missed by many and remembered as a very nice person.