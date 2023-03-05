Barbara L. Perkins, age 80, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Washington Healthcare Center in Indianapolis. Barbara is survived by her four daughters: Bridgette (Joy) Morris, LaToya, Arielle and Alexandria Pharms; two sons: Donald Morris amd Nathan Pharms; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Matthew Perkins; parents, Rev. Clifton and Mary Payton; sister, Janice Galloway Thomas; two brothers: Clifford and Ronald Payton.