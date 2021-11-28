May 7, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2021

LOWELL, IN - Barbara Leach (nee Biernat), age 81, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Thornton, IL passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Barbara is survived by her children: Al (Debbie) Leach, Charlene Maule, Evie (Eric) Mason and Fran (Dave) DeSimini; grandchildren: Caitlyn Lent, Jacob and Annie DeSimini and Gabi (Tyler) Tinnel; great-grandchild, Matthew Tinnel; sister, Delphine Fernandez; nieces and nephews; her dog and faithful companion, Maddie.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Sally Biernat; and husband, David Leach.

Barbara was a member of Lowell Church of Christ and volunteered at the Lowell Resale Shop. She enjoyed living in the town of Lowell and loved the community. Most of all Barbara loved to spend time with her family.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION, & RECEPTION CENTRE at 606 E. 113th Ave. Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Barbara's name to Lowell Church of Christ.

