Jan. 22, 1940 - March 29, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara Lee Collinsworth-Harvey, 81, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on March 29, 2021 in Murrieta, California as a result of Dementia, which she had battled for several years. Barbara was born January 22, 1940 in Valparaiso, IN to Delbert and Pauline (Hill)Collinsworth.

Her father, Delbert, was killed in World War II when she was five years old. She grew up with her mother and step-father, Loyd Berndt in Valparaiso, where she graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1958. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, where she finished with teaching credentials in Christian Education. While at Moody, she met fellow student, Eugene Harvey (from CA). Whom she married, in Valparaiso in 1961, following graduation.

They settled in Claremont, CA and had two daughters, Cheryl Lynn and Caren Lynnette. The marriage ended in 1972 and Barbara went on to pursue her passion for accounting. First receiving her CPA Designation and later her MBA from California State University Fullerton in 1982. She spent her career working for several large non-profit organizations in Los Angeles. Her work also included her desire to volunteer her accounting skills for many charities, libraries and art councils in the Pasadena area, where she resided for 23 years, after her daughters were grown.