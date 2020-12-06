 Skip to main content
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Barbara Lee Harter, age 88, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away November 30, 2020 in Portage, IN. Barbara graduated from High School in 1950. She lived in Cedar Lake for over 60 years. Barbara worked at the Gary Post Tribune for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron, alongside her husband, Clarence. Barbara was also a member of Ladies Shrine and Daughter of the Nile.

Barbara enjoyed sewing for her family and sewing items for Shriner's Hospital. Barbara also loved reading and traveling after she and Clarence retired. She will be greatly missed. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Glee and Bernice Freese; husband Clarence; stepson-Douglas Harter; granddaughter Nyssa Foster; sister Shirlee (Robert) Burgess; first husband Thomas Pankow.

Barbara is survived by her children: Sharon Foster, Wendy Heard, Karen (Andrew) Pachovas, Pamela (John) Horgan, and Lee (Vicky) Harter; grandchildren: Owen Handy, Sarah Handy, Ashlee (Chad) Wright, Brooke Harter and Drew Pachovas.

There will be a celebration of Barbara's life on May 15, 2021, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Please contact the family for further details. Donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Research or Breast Cancer research. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

