Barbara Lee Homme

Barb was a frequent chauffeur and quiet cheerleader for her children and grandchildren's volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country, track and dance competitions, graduations, and many other special events. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, gardening, crossword puzzles, shopping, playing bridge, reading and serving her church and community. Over the years Barb was involved in PEO, AAUW, Tri Kappa, Ogden Dunes Women's Club, Girl Scouts, Ogden Dunes Lions Club, Meals on Wheels and she served as an elder and deacon at the Ogden Dunes Community Church.

Barb always went above and beyond to make holidays and family gatherings special for her kids and grandkids — she particularly loved Christmas. This holiday season there will undeniably be bells ringing when she receives her well-deserved wings for a wonderful life. Barb claimed her children and grandchildren were her legacy. She will continue to look down on her legacy with pride.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Rittenhouse Village in Portage for the care and support they provided Barb and her family for the past two years.

Although her family would love to honor and celebrate her life publicly, to protect everyone's health there will be no visitation or memorial service at this time. The family requests that memorials in Barb's memory be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.