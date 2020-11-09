VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara M. Eldridge, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born September 5, 1951 in Gary to Robert "Bob" and Loraine (Haas) Hubbard. Barbara graduated from Griffith High School in 1970, and was a dedicated employee at Porter Memorial Hospital for 13 years as a Registrar. She enjoyed baking, especially pies, and spending time with her beloved grandson. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, who was a best friend to all of her children. She will be dearly missed.