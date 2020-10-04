Barbara M. Linois (nee Stout)

 Skip to main content
HAMMOND, IN - Barbara M. Linos (nee Stout) age 90, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Joyce (John) Davis; grandchildren, Robert DeWitt, Jennifer Ratkay, Michael Davis and Corey (Hannah) Davis. Preceded by husband of 67 years, Robert Linos; and daughter Sharon Ratkay. Barbara retired as a Vice President of Calumet National Bank and was a lifetime member of Immanuel United Church of Christ.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schereville, IN. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Dr, Highland, IN 46322 would be appreciated. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol.

SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com

