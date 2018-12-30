MUNSTER/HAMMOND, IN - Barbara M. Tomaszewski, age 80, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
She is survived by four children: Daniel (Sally) Tomaszewski, Larry (Jennifer) Tomaszewski, Gary (Tamara) Tomaszewski and Pam (Trever) Kinley; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters: Dolores (late Tony) Sacco, Deanna (late Marty) Kutka, Judy (Phil) Bodinet; one brother, Michael (Maryann) Lett; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Donald 'Don' Tomaszewski in 2014; parents, Michael and Anna Lett; sisters: Diane (Jim) Knicker and Dorothy Keating.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN with Rev. Andrew J. Corona officiating. Barbara will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) on Thursday, January 3, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Barbara was born and raised in Chicago, IL and has lived in Munster and Hammond for over 50 years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Thomas More Church in Munster and past president of the alter rosary society. Barbara was retired from the Hammond Housing Authority Board under the administration of Mayor McDermott. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and a devoted grandmother who will be dearly missed. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers at St. Anthony Village in Crown Point, for their compassion and care during the past nine months.
