HIGHLAND, IN - Barbara Marlow (nee Nastav) of Highland, IN, age 76, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Michael; daughters: Ann Marie Marlow and Catherine 'Kat' (Richard Kubic) Marlow; brother, George (late Angeline, late Kathren) Nastav; sister, Marlene Nastav; and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Nastav; brothers, Thomas Nastav and John Nastav; sisters, Ann (late John) Latta, Mildred (late Steve) Domsich, Marie (late Emil) Chovanec, Dorothy (late Matt) Gravranic, Catherine (Jerome) Sutko and Rosemary Nastav; and nephew, Richard Latta.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. Prayer service at 4:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Edward J. Moszur officiating. Barbara will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Barbara is 1959 graduate of Thorton of Harvey. She worked as a Womens' Department reporter for the Hammond Times. After a time out with her first child, she worked part time doing press releases for Indiana University NW. Later, after her second child, she helped manage 3 railroad professional organizations. After two were merged into a larger organization, Barbara took over managing the American Association of Railroad Superintendents, from which she retired. Barbara was a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170. She also played in an Adult Tamburitzan Orchestra and volunteered at Our Lady of Grace School coaching 6th grade volleyball and assisting the first-grade teacher. Barbara is a two-time cancer survivor and lived with Parkinson's disease for nearly 30 years. She was recently a resident of Wittenberg Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rush University Medical Center - Parkinson Disease and Movement Disorder Program.