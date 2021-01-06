Barbara McGee (nee Thebault)

HAMMOND, IN — Barbara McGee (nee Thebault), 78, of Hammond, departed this life on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN, by complications due to COVID-19. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Frank and Norma Thebault, who have preceded her in death.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Mike (Lisa) McGee; her daughters, Carrie (Brian) Zajac and Jenny (Benjy) Johnson; and her grandchildren who adored her: Megan, Jenna, Brady and Brooks. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Chris) Thebault; her sister, Carol Chibicki; sister-in-law, Terry (late Edward) Thebault; niece and nephew, Kristy Chibicki-Frey and Ron Chibicki; her cousin, Jerome Thebault; and many more who loved her dearly.

A private cremation took place.

A Memorial Mass for Barbara and her son, Mark McGee, who passed away on September 22, 2020, will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN., with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday morning, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Masks and social distancing are required in the church.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.