Barbara Miracle
CROWN POINT, IN — Barbara Miracle, 78, of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 7, 2021. She is survived by her children, Lori Strain, of Lowell, and Jeffrey, of Crown Point; grandchildren, Samantha (Mike), Kylie and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Evalena and Emma; siblings: Robert (Carol) Kretz, of Demotte, Vernon "Butch" Kretz and Gerald (Barbara) Kretz, both of Crown Point, and Janet (Jim) Greer, of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Chuck Batcheller; nieces, nephews and former husband, Jerry Miracle, of TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Kretz; son-in-law, Victor Strain; and sister, Carolyn Batcheller.
Barbara was a devoted employee of A & B Mfg. Co., Crown Point, for 35 years. She attended St. Edward Grade School and was a 1961 graduate of Lowell High School. She enjoyed computers, puzzles and gardening. Her priority in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation will precede visitation Friday, January 15, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., concluding with memorial services at 6:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.