CROWN POINT, IN — Barbara Miracle, 78, of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 7, 2021. She is survived by her children, Lori Strain, of Lowell, and Jeffrey, of Crown Point; grandchildren, Samantha (Mike), Kylie and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Evalena and Emma; siblings: Robert (Carol) Kretz, of Demotte, Vernon "Butch" Kretz and Gerald (Barbara) Kretz, both of Crown Point, and Janet (Jim) Greer, of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Chuck Batcheller; nieces, nephews and former husband, Jerry Miracle, of TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Kretz; son-in-law, Victor Strain; and sister, Carolyn Batcheller.