CHESTERTON, IN - Barbara Nan Maple, 101, of Chesterton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Switz City, IN, on June 6, 1918. Barbara was married to Emerald Maple on July 17, 1937, in Sullivan, IN. She was a mother of seven children, grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 27, and great-great grandmother of six.