LOWELL, IN - Barbara Peterson, 94, of Lowell, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She is survived by her children: William (Kim), Daniel (Cindy) and Elizabeth (Kurt) Novak, all of Lowell; grandchildren: Will Peterson, Allison Manchester; and step-grandchild, Jeff (Sharon) Kuiper; great-grandchildren: Avery and Evelyn Peterson; and step-great grandchild, Austin Kuiper. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H.

Barbara was a 1946 Lowell High School graduate, a 1949 graduate of the Gary Methodist School of Nursing and had worked for Dr. Mirro. She was a member of Schneider United Presbyterian Church, Gleaners, past 4-H Leader and volunteer with the Halsted House.

Visitation, Friday October 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, in Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church of the Halsted House.

