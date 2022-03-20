Barbara Porter

Aug 26, 1938 - March 14, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Barbara (Riebe) Porter of Munster, passed away on March 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 26, 1938, in Hammond, Indiana to Fritz and Lottie Riebe. Barbara is survived by her son: Allen (Cynthia) Porter of Mesa, AZ; five grandchildren: Alex (Dani) Porter of Tempe, AZ, Lauren (Michael) Sheinker of San Diego, CA, Matthew (Chelsey) Porter, Sophia and Oliva Porter of Munster; a brother, Dennis (Kathy) Riebe of Scottsdale, AZ; a brother, William Riebe of Munster; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Lonnie Porter; and her sons: Garry and Mark.

Barb was a very outgoing and energetic person who was deeply involved in her family activities including the boy's school, sports and scouts. The Porter home was always a place for fun gatherings and in the summer the party moved up to their cabin in Michigan. Barb was always in the center of conversation and activity. She loved spending time in Arizona and California with her grandkids and will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

A private service will be held for the family on Saturday, March 26. Arrangements are being handled by Kish Funeral Home in Munster.